Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Several research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

BEZ opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Friday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.80 ($5.80). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.10.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

