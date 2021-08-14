Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,480.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

