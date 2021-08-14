Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

