BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.