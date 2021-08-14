Belt Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

