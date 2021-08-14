Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $109,938.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,095,936 coins and its circulating supply is 7,722,739 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars.

