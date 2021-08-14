Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,782.65

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,782.65 ($23.29) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 203,260 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,782.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

