Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.87.

