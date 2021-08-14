Better Money Decisions LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,206,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,343 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

