Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

