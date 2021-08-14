Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60.

