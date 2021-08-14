Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.19 or 1.00540395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00865913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,731,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.