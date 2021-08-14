Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00153900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.25 or 0.99751457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.39 or 0.00871460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,728,261 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

