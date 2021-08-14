BidiPass Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $277,420.95 and approximately $72.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 140.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

