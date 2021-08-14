BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.77 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.82 million and $39.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

