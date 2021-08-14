Big Data Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.45 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $2.45 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00875637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00106792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043848 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,741,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

