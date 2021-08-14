Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,530 ($19.99). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,521 ($19.87), with a volume of 125,714 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BYG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,378.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

