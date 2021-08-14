BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BigCommerce worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -95.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

