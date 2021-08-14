BIKI Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $279,424.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

