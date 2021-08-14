Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up approximately 7.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 58.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,316,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 23.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. 6,572,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

