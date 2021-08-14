Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.00 billion and approximately $5.26 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,004,514,553 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

