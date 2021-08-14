BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $49,855.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $49,855.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00010923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001362 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $802.55 or 0.01715329 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

