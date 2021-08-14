Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $778.30 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $778.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

