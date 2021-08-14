BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report sales of $31.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $32.85 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $11.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $116.95 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.61 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.