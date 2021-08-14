BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the July 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.02 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

