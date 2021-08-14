Bionic Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bionic has a market cap of $11,825.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00321369 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00949123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

