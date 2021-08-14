Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

