Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,715 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. CDK Global accounts for 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of CDK Global worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

