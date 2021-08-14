Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.