Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

