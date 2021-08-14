Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

