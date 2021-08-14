Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

