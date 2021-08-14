Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,927 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 1.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Masco worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

