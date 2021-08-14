Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 81,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

