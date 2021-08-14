Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $58.06 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

