Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $60.89 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $60,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

ECL stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

