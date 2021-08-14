Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 101,385 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 101,385 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 37,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

