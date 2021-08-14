Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

