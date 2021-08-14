Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.