Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

