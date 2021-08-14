Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,685 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $54,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

