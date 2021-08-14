Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

