Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

