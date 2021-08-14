Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 4.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $77,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

