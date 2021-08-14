Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,036 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.