Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,214 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

