Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

