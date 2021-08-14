Birdchain Achieves Market Cap of $662,678.13 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $662,678.13 and approximately $155,117.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

