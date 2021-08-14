BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.86 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. BitBall has a market cap of $3.86 million and $1.49 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.28 or 0.99950981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013648 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

