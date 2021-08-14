Bitblocks (BBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $369,729.24

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $369,729.24 and approximately $306.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

